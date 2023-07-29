US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,468. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTWO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.