UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00013466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.67 billion and $1.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,737,096 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,737,292.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.00329095 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $844,046.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

