Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $19.96. Univest Financial shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 1,627 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director Martin P. Connor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

