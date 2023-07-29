Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

Universal Logistics stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.