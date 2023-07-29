Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.97. 746,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

