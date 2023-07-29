Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Unitil worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 28,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

