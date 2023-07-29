UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 7,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.30 and its 200 day moving average is $485.31. The stock has a market cap of $468.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.