United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Trading Down 1.2%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 25,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 37,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UUGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.42) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6994 per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.86%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

