United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. 1,101,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,013. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

