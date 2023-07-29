Uniswap Market Cap Hits $3.51 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $63.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00020713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00310742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.0571717 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 756 active market(s) with $60,919,053.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars.

