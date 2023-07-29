Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

