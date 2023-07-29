Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $232.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

