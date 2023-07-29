Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 1,529,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

