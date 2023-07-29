Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.99

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.99 and last traded at C$47.90, with a volume of 397094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Uni-Select Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.
