Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Lifted by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,526,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $43.11. 386,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,071. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,765 shares of company stock valued at $416,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

