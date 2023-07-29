UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.
UDR Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of UDR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,280. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.
UDR Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
