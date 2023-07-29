Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 74.2% in July

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Ucommune International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 215,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,225. Ucommune International has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

