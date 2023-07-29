UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.