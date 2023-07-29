UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

