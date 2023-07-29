U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

USGO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,059,604.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,905 shares of company stock worth $492,066.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About U.S. GoldMining

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Monday, June 12th.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

