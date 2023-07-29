Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 304.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

