Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania Purchases Shares of 32,120 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. UiPath comprises approximately 0.6% of Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in UiPath by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

NYSE PATH traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

