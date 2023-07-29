Truist Financial Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $186.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

