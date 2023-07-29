Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

TFC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.