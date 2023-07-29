Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

TROX stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 285,263 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

