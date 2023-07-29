Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $57,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after acquiring an additional 549,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.56 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.