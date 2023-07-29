TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 993 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

