TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,433,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

