TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 138 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

