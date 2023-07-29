TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. 3,409,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

