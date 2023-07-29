TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 128.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $200.48. 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

