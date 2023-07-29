TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 126,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,335. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

