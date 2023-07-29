TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.