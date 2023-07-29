TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 603 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 22,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

