TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, Briefing.com reports. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.95 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 241,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,246. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

