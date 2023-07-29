Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.0 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.
Tremor International Company Profile
