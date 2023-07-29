Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $8.55 on Friday. Transocean has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.