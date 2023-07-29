TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,800,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 539.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $373,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

TDG stock opened at $885.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $900.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

