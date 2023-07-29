Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TT opened at $198.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.69. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

