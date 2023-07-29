TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Shares Up 16.3%

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

