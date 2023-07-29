Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,179.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

TYHOF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Tsusho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, automotive, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. The company provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; recycles waste metals and other materials; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; operates technoparks; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories.

