TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million.

TowneBank Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

