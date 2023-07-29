TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million.
TowneBank Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ TOWN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
TowneBank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
