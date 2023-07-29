Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $130.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

