Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $160.50 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

