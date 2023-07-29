Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

