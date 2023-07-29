Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 79,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFS opened at $104.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

