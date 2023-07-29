Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

