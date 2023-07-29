Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.