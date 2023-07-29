Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

