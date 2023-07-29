Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

