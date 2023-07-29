Topaz Energy (TPZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.07. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
